Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Turns aside 31 shots in road victory
Crawford allowed three goals on 34 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win against the Stars.
Crawford has allowed three or more goals in nine of his past 12 goals, as his struggles continue. However, the offense has posted nine goals over his past two outings to give him a pair of victories. The veteran netminder remains a must-start fantasy option despite the high number of goals allowed, as his offense picks him up time and again.
