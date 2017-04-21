Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Twenty-two saves not enough to keep season alive
Crawford stopped 22 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-1 Game 4 loss to the Predators.
Crawford wasn't the problem in this one, as the fourth Nashville goal was an empty-netter and the team in front of him failed to get on the board until just 5:18 remained in the third period. He got outplayed by counterpart Pekka Rinne once again, and will want back a third-period goal by Colton Sissons that rolled in off Crawford's body after hitting the crossbar. At least it's apparent that Chicago's faith in him as its No. 1 option never wavered since backup Scott Darling didn't play in this series after besting the veteran's .918 regular season save percentage with a .924 mark in 32 appearances.
