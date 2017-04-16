Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Will start Monday

Crawford will be between the pipes for Monday's matchup in Nashville, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The veteran got rocked in Game 2, allowing five goals on 29 shots. In Game 1, though, he stopped 19 of 20 shots in a 1-0 loss, so he has been hot-and-cold so far this series. Given many years of past success, and three Stanley Cups to his name, a bounce-back performance seems more likely than another implosion.