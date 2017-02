Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Wins fourth consecutive road game

Crawford saved 28 of 30 shots during Friday's win over Winnipeg.

Crawford hasn't been as sharp of late and entered Friday's game with an .895 save percentage and 3.30 GAA through his previous nine outings. However, winning four straight road games is impressive, and he was solid against an admirable Winnipeg offense. With a 22-12-3 record, .918 save percentage and 2.57 GAA, Crawford is turning in another banner fantasy campaign. Continue to view him as a rock-solid No. 1 goalie in all settings.