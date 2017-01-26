Rasmussen (illness) could play Thursday against the Jets, but will rest instead, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.

Rasmussen has been under the weather since Tuesday, so the Blackhawks are opting to give him some extra rest ahead of the impending All-Star break to ensure he's ready to go Tuesday against San Jose. The big-bodied forward is a decent bottom-six contributor and penalty killer for the Blackhawks, but his meager offensive production -- seven points in 47 games this season -- keeps him off the fantasy radar in most formats.