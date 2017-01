Rasmussen received just 8:20 of ice time during Friday's win over the Bruins.

While Rasmussen actually picked up an assist in his previous game, it was his first point in 13 outings, and his three goals and seven points for the campaign don't move the fantasy needle in any format. He isn't receiving enough ice time and entered Friday's game beginning 71.5 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone.