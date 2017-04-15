Rasmussen will make his first career postseason start in Game 2 against Nashville on Saturday, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.

Rasmussen recorded four goals, eight points, and averaged 11:50 of ice time in 68 games for Chicago this season. He also chipped in 61 hits and 49 blocked shots. Don't expect much offensively out of the big winger; he mainly plays a depth forward role.