Blackhawks' Dennis Rasmussen: Not seen at practice Wednesday
Rasmussen (illness) was not available for the start of practice Wednesday, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.
At this time, it's not clear if the second-year winger will be a late addition to practice, but we wouldn't bet on that happening since he felt ill coming into Tuesday's contest against the Lightning -- he ended up logging 11:03 of ice time with three shots on goal, two hits and a blocked shot in that one, but the Blackhawks could always let him rest ahead of Thursday's clash with the Jets.
