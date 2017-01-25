Rasmussen (illness) was not available for the start of practice Wednesday, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.

At this time, it's not clear if the second-year winger will be a late addition to practice, but we wouldn't bet on that happening since he felt ill coming into Tuesday's contest against the Lightning -- he ended up logging 11:03 of ice time with three shots on goal, two hits and a blocked shot in that one, but the Blackhawks could always let him rest ahead of Thursday's clash with the Jets.