Rasmussen is questionable for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay due to an illness, NHL.com's Brian Hedger reports.

Rasmussen has only tallied nine points in 44 games this season, so he isn't a practical option in the majority of fantasy formats. If he's unable to go Tuesday, Marcus Kruger (upper body) may return to action against the Lightning.

