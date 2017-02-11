Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Adds to scoreboard twice

Keith enjoyed a two-point night with a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-2 road win over the Jets.

Given that Chicago is loaded with star veterans up front, we wouldn't blame you for overlooking Keith from time to time. However, it's been business as usual for the playmaking defenseman, as he's now surpassed the 34 helpers he chipped in over 67 games last year and now finds himself on pace for a 58-point campaign -- you know a blueliner is a gem in the fantasy world when he puts up numbers that many top-six forwards would be hard-pressed to produce.