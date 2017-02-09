Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Chips in two assists to top Wild
Keith collected two assists over 24:56 of ice time during Wednesday's overtime win against Minnesota.
With two goals and seven points through his past six games, Keith is back to showcasing his offensive upside. He's slightly more inconsistent than in past years, which was highlighted by a recent five-game point drought. Still, the 33-year-old veteran has 38 points through 55 games, and his 0.69 points per game is his highest mark since the 2013-14 campaign.
