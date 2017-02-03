Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Dishes two assists in Arizona
Keith dished out helpers on the power play and at even strength in Thursday's 4-3 win over Arizona.
Keith has four points in his past four games, but also owns a minus-6 rating over that span after finishing minus-1 in this one. The stalwart blueliner can be expected to correct those issues soon, as the team around him should pick things up after snapping a three-game skid here. With 12 of his 35 points coming with the extra man and a plus-6 rating despite his recent shortcomings in that category, Keith remains one of the most consistent all-around options at his position.
