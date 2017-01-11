Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Second goal of season serves as OT winner

Keith scored just his second goal of the year on an overtime power play Tuesday, delivering a 4-3 win against Detroit. He added an even-strength assist and a plus-2 rating.

Well, that's two successes on 94 shots this season for Keith, who also bounced past 30 points with this effort. The veteran blueliner should see his luck continue evening out as the season rolls on, balancing his currently assist-dominant stat line. Oh, he also has a five-game point streak and 13 points in his last 13 games; rarely does a player score so rarely and yet contribute so much.