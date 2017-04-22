Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Will not play for Team Canada in Worlds
Keith will not play in the 2017 IIHF World Championships, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
The 33-year-old had another solid year on the blue line, scoring six goals and 53 points over 80 games, and added one assist in Game 3 of the first round. This is the third time in Keith's career that he surpassed the 50-point mark, showing he's not dropping off with age.
