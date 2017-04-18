Gustafsson was recalled from AHL Rockford on Tuesday.

With the Blackhawks faced with a 3-0 series deficit against the Predators in the conference quarterfinals, GM Stan Bowman has called up Gustafsson along with forwards Kyle Baun and Tyler Motte as "Black Aces." The Swedish blueliner actually appeared in 41 games with the parent club last season, not including five in the playoffs, but he hasn't hit NHL ice this year.

