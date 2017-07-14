Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Inks one-year deal with Chicago
Gustafsson signed a one-year contract with the Blackhawks on Friday.
Gustafsson had a semi-regular role with the Blackhawks in 2015-16, notching 14 assists and 58 shots on goal while registering a plus-11 rating in 41 games with Chicago, but the Swedish defender was unable to crack the big club's lineup last season, as he spent the entirety of the campaign with AHL Rockford, notching 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) in 68 games. The 2012 fourth-round pick will likely once again spend the majority of the 2017-18 campaign in the minors, but he'll get a chance to compete for a spot on the Blackhawks' Opening Night roster in training camp.
