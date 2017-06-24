Barratt was drafted 90th overall by the Blackhawks at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Barratt is generously listed at 6-foot-0 and 188 pounds. He's a great playmaker and a hard worker on the ice -- a real leader -- but he's not a fantastic skater. Still, Barratt's skills, smarts and determination netted him 18 goals and 56 points in 63 games with the US National Development Program Under-18 team. He's taking his finesse game to Penn State in September.