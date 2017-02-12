Forsling was assigned to AHL Rockford on Sunday, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With the Blackhawks off the schedule until Feb. 18 against the Oilers, Forsling and four other young players will report to Rockford for more in-game opportunities. Forsling had been a healthy scratch in two of the Blackhawks' last six games, and with fellow blueliner Michael Rozsival (lower body) getting activated from injured reserve Sunday in a corresponding move, Forsling may not necessarily be recalled next weekend.