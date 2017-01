The Blackhawks assigned Forsling to AHL Rockford on Friday.

Forsling has been a healthy scratch for three out of the Blackhawks' last four games, so this move will allow the 20-year-old blueliner to get more consistent playing time in the minors. The Swedish defender has played pretty well when in the lineup this season, and will almost certainly be back with the big club before the 2016-17 campaign comes to an end.