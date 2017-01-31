Forsling will likely draw into the lineup Tuesday in San Jose, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.

Forsling is expected to suit up in place of Michal Rozsival, who will miss the next 2-to-3 weeks with a lower-body injury. He hasn't seen game action with the big club in nearly a month (Jan. 5), and when in the lineup, hasn't been all that effective with just four points while averaging 14:50 of ice time in 32 outings.