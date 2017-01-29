Forsling was recalled from AHL Rockford on Sunday.

With Michal Rozsival (undisclosed) on his way to the injured reserve list, the Blackhawks called up Forsling to take the veteran's spot as the team's seventh defenseman. Unfortunately, that's all the 20-year-old Swede is likely to be until one of Chicago's top blueliners sustains a major injury, though he could still draw into games on occasion.