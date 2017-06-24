Mitchell was drafted 57th overall by the Blackhawks at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Mitchell's offensive skills aren't in question. He is mobile, makes smart decisions with the puck, and has an accurate shot. Mitchell's issue is a lack of size. He is listed at 165 pounds and doesn't have enough natural ability to succeed at the highest level unless he bulks up considerably. Mitchell would have been better off playing this past season for WHL Brandon, but instead decided to once again suit up for Spruce Grove of the AJHL in order to maintain his collegiate eligibility for the University of Denver. We're not going to learn anything regarding Mitchell's long-term potential until he starts facing better competition on regular basis.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...