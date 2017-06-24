Mitchell was drafted 57th overall by the Blackhawks at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Mitchell's offensive skills aren't in question. He is mobile, makes smart decisions with the puck, and has an accurate shot. Mitchell's issue is a lack of size. He is listed at 165 pounds and doesn't have enough natural ability to succeed at the highest level unless he bulks up considerably. Mitchell would have been better off playing this past season for WHL Brandon, but instead decided to once again suit up for Spruce Grove of the AJHL in order to maintain his collegiate eligibility for the University of Denver. We're not going to learn anything regarding Mitchell's long-term potential until he starts facing better competition on regular basis.