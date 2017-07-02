Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Heading to Windy City

Berube agreed to terms with the Blackhawks on a two-year contract Saturday, NHL.com reports.

The deal is reportedly worth $1.5 million, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports. Berube spent the 2016-17 season with the Islanders, going 3-2-2 with a 3.42 goals-against average and .889 save percentage in 14 games (seven starts).