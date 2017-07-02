Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Heading to Windy City
Berube agreed to terms with the Blackhawks on a two-year contract Saturday, NHL.com reports.
The deal is reportedly worth $1.5 million, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports. Berube spent the 2016-17 season with the Islanders, going 3-2-2 with a 3.42 goals-against average and .889 save percentage in 14 games (seven starts).
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jean-Francois Berube: Selected in expansion draft•
-
Islanders' Jean-Francois Berube: Expected to test free agency•
-
Islanders' Jean-Francois Berube: In goal Monday•
-
Islanders' Jean-Francois Berube: Solid in relief, but not enough•
-
Islanders' Jean-Francois Berube: Appears in relief•
-
Islanders' Jean-Francois Berube: Wins despite allowing four goals versus Devils•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...