Glass was called up from AHL Rockford on Thursday.

After seeing Pittsburgh's No. 1 goalie go down during warmups, it appears the 'Hawks aren't going to take the risk of being left with only one goalie if the same happens to them. That said, Glass has yet to make his NHL debut and is unlikely to do so during the playoffs.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...