Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Connects on the power play

Toews scored a power-play goal on his lone shot Thursday in Nashville.

Toews' third-period tally tied the game at 2-2 before Patrick Kane won it later in the frame. The veteran center has scored three of his six goals on the power play, but it's hard to be surprised at his lack of even-strength production considering injuries up front have stuck him with rookie linemates for much of the season. Still, it's alarming to see Toews' shooting percentage sitting at 7.9 percent after never having dipped below 12.4 percent before.