Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Declines invitation for Worlds

Toews will not travel to Europe for the 2017 IIHF World Championship, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Blackhawks' captain notched 58 points for the second straight season (21 goals, 37 assists). Toews wasn't good down the stretch though, scoring one goal and one assist in four playoff games, yet finishing with a minus-5 rating.

