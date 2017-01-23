Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Leads charge against Vancouver

Toews scored his eighth goal of the season and added three assists along with a plus-4 rating in Sunday's win over the Canucks.

This was a breakthrough night for Toews, who put up his first multi-point outing since late-December. Toews has been a fantasy disappointment this season, but he showed Sunday what he's capable of in terms of offensive production. Now that the Hawks' captain has scored for the first time in seven games, look for him to start finding twine more regularly.