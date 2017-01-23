Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Leads the charge against Vancouver

Toews scored his eighth goal of the season and had three assists in Sunday's win over the Canucks.

A breakthrough night for Toews, who put up his first multi-point outing since late-December. The all-star now has 26 points in 40 games and has fired 105 shots on goal. Toews has been a fantasy disappointment this season, but he showed Sunday what he's capable of in terms of offensive production. Now that the captain has scored for the first time in seven games, look for him to start finding twine more regularly.