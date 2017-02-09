Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Scores winner in overtime

Toews scored the game-winning goal in overtime and collected two assists against Minnesota on Wednesday.

It was a big game for the Chicago captain, and Toews has started to provide more offense with seven goals and 19 points through his past 20 games. He's no longer the go-to scorer or fantasy asset he once was, but Toews is still a universal own and worth considering in daily contests when the matchup is right.

