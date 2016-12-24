Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Snaps 13-game goalless skid

Toews scored his first goal in 13 games during Friday's overtime loss to Colorado.

It was Toews' first tally since Nov. 6, and he had just four assists during the 13-game span that sandwiched the nine games he missed with a back injury. Toews has been spending the majority of his ice time between Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin, and if the trio remains a line, it's only a matter of time before Toews' offensive production increases. However, the 28-year-old center is likely already past his scoring prime and has seen his point total decrease in each of the past two seasons.