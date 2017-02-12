Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Stays hot with two-point night

Toews picked up two assists in Saturday's win over the Oilers.

Toews has been red-hot of late, racking up 13 points in his last nine games. The 28-year-old has been a big part of the team's current five-game winning streak and is now up to 35 points in 48 games on the season. His 11 goals are a letdown, but it's hard to be upset with his recent inspired play. Toews is clicking right now on the top line with Richard Panik and Nick Schmaltz, so make sure you get him in your lineup.