Blackhawks' Jordan Oesterle: Makes two-year pact with Chicago
Oesterle signed a two-year, $650,000 contract with the Blackhawks on Saturday, The Athletic reports.
Formerly in the Oilers system, Oesterle participated in the 2017 AHL All-Star Game as a representative of Bakersfield. He's regarded as a no-frills blueliner with hockey smarts, which makes him a good fit in Chicago. The 25-year-old made 25 appearances with Edmonton over the span of three seasons, tacking on six assists over 25 games. Naturally, he was much more comfortable in the minors and managed 46 helpers with the Condors between 2015-17.
