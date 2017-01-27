Tootoo has yet to tally a single point through 35 games this season.

Tootoo has had some value in leagues that count PIM in the past due to his desire to drop the gloves, but his 16 PIM through 35 games with Chicago this campaign simply won't cut it. His lack of contributions in peripheral categories coupled with his non-existent offensive production keeps him from being a viable option in any fantasy format.

