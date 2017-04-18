Baun was recalled from AHL Rockford on Tuesday.

Baun receives his first recall of the season and it comes at a time when the Blackhawks stand on the brink of elimination. The 24-year-old forward had a decently productive season in the AHL, posting new career highs in goals (14) and assists (20). That said, Chicago is already carrying 15 healthy forwards on its roster, so Baun will likely only serve a purpose in practice.