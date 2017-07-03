Bouma signed a one-year deal with the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Bouma was definitely headed for a pay cut after the Flames bought out the last year of his contract that was scheduled to cost them $2.2 million. Instead the Hawks get the 27-year-old for just a $1 million cap hit according to CapFriendly.com. Despite playing in 61 contests for Calgary, the center notched a mere seven points, 35 PIM and 53 shots on goal. In line for a bottom-six role with Chicago, the Alberta native is unlikely to put up anything like his 2014-15 numbers in which he tallied 34 points.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...