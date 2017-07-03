Bouma signed a one-year deal with the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Bouma was definitely headed for a pay cut after the Flames bought out the last year of his contract that was scheduled to cost them $2.2 million. Instead the Hawks get the 27-year-old for just a $1 million cap hit according to CapFriendly.com. Despite playing in 61 contests for Calgary, the center notched a mere seven points, 35 PIM and 53 shots on goal. In line for a bottom-six role with Chicago, the Alberta native is unlikely to put up anything like his 2014-15 numbers in which he tallied 34 points.