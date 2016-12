Johansson was sent down to AHL Rockford on Wednesday.

Starting backstop Corey Crawford was able to return to practice Tuesday following an appendectomy, and the Blackhawks don't play again until hosting the Avalanche on Friday. Therefore, Johansson safely returns to the minors to try and improve upon his 6-7-0 record, 2.63 GAA and .911 save percentage with the IceHogs.