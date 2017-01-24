The Blackhawks activated Kruger (upper body) off injured reserve Tuesday.

Kruger's return to the Blackhawks' lineup hasn't technically been confirmed, but he'll likely slot back into a bottom-six role for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay. The Swedish pivot's return to action will bolster Chicago's bottom-six forward group and penalty-killing unit, but his limited offensive upside keeps him from being a desirable option in most fantasy formats.