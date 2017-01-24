Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Activated off injured reserve
The Blackhawks activated Kruger (upper body) off injured reserve Tuesday.
Kruger's return to the Blackhawks' lineup hasn't technically been confirmed, but he'll likely slot back into a bottom-six role for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay. The Swedish pivot's return to action will bolster Chicago's bottom-six forward group and penalty-killing unit, but his limited offensive upside keeps him from being a desirable option in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Nearing return to ice•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Progressing slower than expected•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Set to resume skating Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Out three weeks•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Considered week-to-week with injury•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Will not return Friday•