Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Considered week-to-week with injury
Kruger (undisclosed) will be week-to-week after sustaining an injury in Friday's game against the Hurricanes, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.
We're waiting on more specific details about Kruger's malady, but it's disconcerting that he's already been hit with the ominous week-to-week label. While there hadn't been a ton of shots afforded to Kruger in a bottom-six role, his absence will undoubtedly have an impact on a Chicago team allowing the seventh most shots on goal (31.2 per game) along with owning the 29th-ranked penalty kill at 74.8 percent.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Will not return Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Logs season-low 8:48 of ice time against Jets•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Expected to be healthy for World Cup•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Will miss final exhibition match•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Progressing from upper body injury•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Suffers upper-body injury Thursday•