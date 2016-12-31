Kruger (undisclosed) will be week-to-week after sustaining an injury in Friday's game against the Hurricanes, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.

We're waiting on more specific details about Kruger's malady, but it's disconcerting that he's already been hit with the ominous week-to-week label. While there hadn't been a ton of shots afforded to Kruger in a bottom-six role, his absence will undoubtedly have an impact on a Chicago team allowing the seventh most shots on goal (31.2 per game) along with owning the 29th-ranked penalty kill at 74.8 percent.