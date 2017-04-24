Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Heading to Worlds
Kruger will join Sweden at the 2017 IIHF World Championship, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Kruger will join the fifth-ranked Swedes, who are in a tough Group A alongside Russia, the United States and Slovakia. Considering the 26-year-old averaged a mere 14:01 of ice time during the regular season, it is not surprising to see him pot just five goals and 12 helpers in a bottom-six role. In the Hawks' brief postseason appearance, the center tallied a lone helper, seven shots on goal and two PIM. Given his limited offensive contributions, Kruger will probably only benefit owners in deeper fantasy formats.
