Kruger (upper body) is making progress but is not quite ready to return to action just yet, ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Canucks, CSN Chicago reports.

In his own words, Kruger stated that he is "pretty close" to returning to game action, shedding some optimism that he'll finally be ready this week after missing the last 10 contests to this lingering injury. The 26-year-old Swede is an important cog in Chicago's penalty killing unit, but his 10 points on the season doesn't do much to move the fantasy needle.