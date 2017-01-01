Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Out three weeks
Kruger will miss approximately three weeks with an upper-body injury, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 30.
Kruger's loss hurts the team mightily because, as Lazerus notes, he had been centering the Blackhawks' third line with Dennis Rasmussen and Richard Panik, which had become one of the only constants in the Chicago lineup. From a fantasy perspective, however, Kruger has brought little to the table, exemplified by his minus-5 rating with no points in his last six games, so he should not be missed in the majority of formats.
