Kruger will not play Tuesday night's game in San jose due to illness, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.

Coach Joel Quenneville said that he would have to see how Kruger is feeling ahead of Thursday's game in Arizona before making any kind of declaration on his availability for that game. Either way, Kruger hasn't recorded an assist since Dec. 17 and hasn't netted a goal since Dec. 1, so his absence shouldn't affect the majority of fantasy owners.