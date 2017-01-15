Kruger (upper body) has not progressed well from injury, and head coach Joel Quenneville suggested the center might miss more time than originally expected, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kruger was originally expected to miss three weeks, but his timetable to return from an apparent hand injury might now be longer. Fantasy owners will want to see Kruger officially return and prove his health in a full game without any setbacks before trusting him again.