Kruger (upper body) will begin skating Friday, Eric Lear of Blackhawks TV reports.

Kruger is only in the second week of his three-week recovery timetable, but his impending return to the ice is clearly an encouraging indication of the progress he's made in his rehab. Kruger's eventual return to Chicago's lineup will strengthen the team's bottom-six forward group and top penalty-killing unit, but the Swedish forward's lack of offensive production -- 10 points in 39 games this season -- keeps him from being a useful option in all but the deepest of fantasy leagues.