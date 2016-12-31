Kruger left Friday's game in Carolina with an undisclosed injury and will not return.

It's not immediately clear what caused Kruger's ailment -- all we know is that he went to the locker room near the end of the second period and did not come back out. The 26-year-old logged just 8:31 of ice time and did not register any other stats Friday. Hopefully, the team will provide an update on his status prior to the Monday's Winter Classic in St. Louis.