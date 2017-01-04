Blackhawks' Marian Hossa: Back in action Thursday

Hossa (upper body) will suit up against Buffalo on Thursday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun Times reports.

Hossa will return to the ice after a five-game absence during which the Hawks went 1-3-1 and scored a disappointing eight goals. While the veteran is unlikely to single-handedly turn the team around, his ability to create time and space for himself and put the puck on his linemates stick can't be overstated. With Hossa cleared to play, Jordin Tootoo is the leading candidate to drop from the game-day roster.