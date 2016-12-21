Blackhawks' Marian Hossa: Leaves with mystery injury

Hossa will not return to Tuesday's game against the Senators due to an undisclosed injury.

All of the details surrounding the injury are unknown at this point, as there was no indication that Hossa was hurt at all other than fact that he did not play the final 5:21 of the first period. The veteran winger did not put up any stats in just 2:53 of ice time prior to leaving the game.

