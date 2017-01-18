Blackhawks' Marian Hossa: Lends helping hand in victory

Hossa posted three assists with a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 6-4 win at Colorado.

Hossa had managed just two assists with a minus-4 in six games since returning from an upper-body injury. It was his first multi-point game since Dec. 6 and just his fifth performance with two or more points this season. The veteran is on target for around 50 points, which is a far cry from his days in Ottawa and Atlanta, when he routinely reached the 80-point plateau. Still, he remains a useful fantasy forward in most formats.