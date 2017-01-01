Blackhawks' Marian Hossa: Out for Monday's game

Hossa (upper body) will not play Monday, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.

With Hossa already ruled out for Monday, it will make five straight missed with this upper body injury. The veteran isn't the sharpshooter he once was, but he has been productive when healthy, with 23 points in 34 games this year. His next chance to return will come on Thursday against Buffalo.

