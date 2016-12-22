Blackhawks' Marian Hossa: Out Friday

Hossa (upper body) won't play Friday against Colorado, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.

Although he'll miss Friday's contest, coach Joel Quenneville is hopeful Hossa will be ready to return to action Tuesday against the Jets, indicating the veteran winger's injury isn't believed to be overly serious. With Hossa unavailable, Richard Panik is the likely candidate to slide into a top-six role against the Avalanche.